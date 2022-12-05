Camila Cabello Talks Her First 'Voice' Season and a Possible Collab With Gwen Stefani (Exclusive)

Camila Cabello is loving her first season on The Voice!

The first-time coach caught up with ET's Cassie DiLaura ahead of Monday's live semifinals show, and opened up about her last remaining Team Camila singer, Morgan Myles, saying she's "confident" about the country singer's odds to win it all.

"I think that people really connect with her, people love her," she raved. "She's so good, she's so dang good. I feel she's the whole package as an artist."

Apart from Morgan, Camila says "it's more about the artists" when it comes to her season 22 favorites, noting, "I am a fan of what Bodie does."

Plenty of Voice coaches have gone on to collaborate musically -- and, when it comes to Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, even moreso -- so, could Camila see working with any of her fellow coaches? Maybe a girl power collab with Gwen?

"I mean, we're so much closer than we've ever been by being on The Voice together, so that's a start!" she noted. "I love her. She's the best."

"She's just a punk rocker at heart," Camila added, saying their hypothetical collab would have "eff you vibes." "I feel like she's just trailblazed for so many women... She's just like, a weirdo in like the best way, and those are my favorite kind of artists."

The Voice wraps up with the season 22 finale next Monday and Tuesday and then it's time for the holidays. So, does the "Havana" singer have any major plans?

"I just want to bake," she shared. "And binge TV shows, spend time with my dogs, but mostly baking comes to mind."

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.