Caitlyn Jenner Reflects on Struggling With Her Identity During 1976 Montreal Olympics

Caitlyn Jenner is looking back at her time competing in the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal.

Netflix released its official trailer debut for UNTOLD on Wednesday, a five-part docuseries event that's planning to bring "fresh eyes to epic tales from the wide world of sports." Each film will dive deep into what happened beyond the headlines during events like the Olympics and the NBA Playoffs, as told by those who lived it.

Jenner, who came out as transgender in 2015, is one of many former athletes featured in the docuseries. She gets candid throughout the film on what it was like winning a gold medal in the men's decathlon while struggling with her identity.

"I spent my entire life hiding," Jenner says in the trailer. "I didn't want people to know me, and know who I was."

"I was an Olympic champion, the greatest athlete in the world," she adds. "But I was still the same old person with all the same old issues."

Each 80-minute episode of UNTOLD will premiere weekly on Tuesdays beginning Aug. 10 on Netflix. Other athletes featured in the docuseries include boxer Christy Martin, tennis player Mardy Fish and basketball star Metta Sandiford-Artest.

Back in May, shortly after announcing her plans to run for governor of California, Jenner received backlash for her remarks regarding trans athletes. At the time, she expressed her opposition to trans girls competing in sports on teams that match their gender identity.

"[The issue is] a question of fairness," Jenner told TMZ. "That's why I oppose biological boys who are trans competing in girls' sports in school. It just isn't fair. And we have to protect girls' sports in our schools."

Hours after Jenner's initial remarks went viral, the reality star took to Twitter to defend her stance. "I didn't expect to get asked this on my Saturday morning coffee run, but I'm clear about where I stand," she wrote. "It's an issue of fairness and we need to protect girls' sports in our schools."

