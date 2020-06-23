Bug Hall, Actor Who Played Alfalfa in 'Little Rascals' Movie, Arrested for Allegedly Huffing Harmful Substance

Brandon "Bug" Hall, the 35-year-old former child actor who played Alfalfa in the 1994 movie The Little Rascals, was arrested by the Weatherford Police Department in Weatherford, Texas, on Saturday, ET has learned.

Hall was arrested at the America's Best Value Inn on a charge for possessing and inhaling/ingesting a volatile chemical. Police responded to a call about a possible overdose and in the police report obtained by ET, it's noted that Hall was allegedly "huffing" or inhaling a harmful substance.

He was released on a bond of $1,500 the next day.

Hall is the father of two young daughters, and he recently participated in a live viewing of his film, The Little Rascals, this month, which was hosted by the Los Angeles Kings.

Since his breakout role as Alfalfa, Hall has had minor roles in several TV shows including Masters of Sex, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Charmed, The O.C., Criminal Minds, Castle, and more.