'Buffy' Star Nicholas Brendon Explains Why He Hasn't Commented on Joss Whedon Controversy Yet

In several Facebook Live videos from the hospital, Brendon shared that he is undergoing emergency spinal cord surgery after an injury which has left him in a lot of pain.

"I've got s**t to say about stuff... while some people think that I owe them a statement, I don't really owe them a statement right now," Brendon said. "This is my life and it's two people that I love very much."

He clarified exactly who he was talking about, saying, "And yes, I do love Joss and I love CC more than most. I'm not just going to give you a statement that says, 'My thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and the families.' I'm not going to do that. I'm going to think about it."

Brendon, who briefly played the love interest of Carpenter's character, Cordelia Chase, on Buffy, added, "I support CC. I love CC. And I'm here for CC."

The actor claimed that commenters online had been "bullying" him to make a statement in the wake of Carpenter's allegations against Whedon.

He promised to release a statement at a later time, adding, "If you don't mind, I'm going to get some spinal surgery tomorrow and heal and come up with a statement that represents me and that's really all I got right now. So I hope that quells the mentality of some -- and like I said, most of you have been really wonderful, but there's a couple of you where it's just like, 'I don't owe you a god d**n thing.' So stop treating any celebrity like they owe you anything, statement wise."

Brendon's partner Sarah later shared on Twitter that Brendon made it through his surgery and was "doing well."

In the wake of Carpenter's allegations of abuse and harassment against Whedon, many of her Buffy and Angel co-stars have spoken out. Gellar shared that she stands "with all survivors of abuse" adding that she is proud of survivors for "speaking out."

Over the weekend, James Marsters, who played the vampire Spike on both Buffy and Angel, issued a statement on Twitter, writing, "While I will always be honored to have played the character of Spike, the Buffy set was not without challenges. I do not support abuse of any kind, and am heartbroken to learn of the experiences of some of the cast. I send my love and support to all involved."

