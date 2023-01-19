BTS Star Jin Completes Military Basic Training, Shares Pics in Uniform

BTS member Jin is giving his fans an update on his mandatory military service. The 30-year-old K-Pop star took to the social media platform Weverse to share new photos of himself in uniform after completing five weeks of basic training in South Korea.

"I'm having fun. I'm posting a photo with permission from the military," Jin wrote (per CNN). "Army, always be happy and stay well."

Jin, who is the oldest member of the hit K-pop group, is the first to enlist for the mandatory service. The law in South Korea mandates that able-bodied men serve for 18 months.

SALUTE TO YOU, COMMANDER JIN! 💜#BTS' Jin posted an update on Weverse after finishing his military recruit training. He said he was given permission to post these photos. RELATED: https://t.co/dKdBQfOVaI#SEOKJIN pic.twitter.com/u4hB8rANiH — PhilSTAR L!fe (@philstarlife) January 18, 2023

In October, Big Hit confirmed that Jin would be the first to report for service. While Jin is away, the other members of BTS will also prep for their service and promote and release their solo projects. At this time, it has not been announced which member of the group will enlist next.

Jin's friends and bandmates, Suga, V, Jimin, RM, Jung Kook and J-Hope, all joined him when he reported to basic training last month, snapping photos posing with him.

"My brother!! Come back safely!! 💜 Love You 💜," the translated message on the band's Twitter account read at the time.