BTS Shuts Down the GRAMMYs With Legendary James Bond-Inspired 'Butter' Performance

BTS knows how to bring a party to the stage!

The K-pop megastars showed up to the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards to perform their nominated song, "Butter" -- and they may have just shut down the awards ceremony with a smooth performance of their No. 1 hit. RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, V, Jungkook and J-Hope dressed to impress in classic black tuxes and showed off their best dance moves as they gave a show-stopping performance for the star-studded GRAMMYs crowd.

The performance opened with Jin, rocking a black hand cast after injuring his left index finger last month, working the controls, while Jungkook made a memorable entrance as he swept in from the rooftop like a slick spy. The other members, J-Hope, Jimin, RM and V, hung out at various tables in the audience as they awaited their cues.

But V, being the group's social butterfly and flirt, chatted up Olivia Rodrigo and whispered something into her ear that shocked the "Drivers License" singer. Moments later, he flung a piece of paper to the stage, with Jungkook catching it and inserting it to begin the signature opening notes to "Butter."

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

The members, dressed in all black, then made their way to the stage to perform their GRAMMY-nominated hit, with Jin lounging like a boss behind the controls. The six members, minus Jin (who likely could not participate in the choreography due to his hand injury), then went into their iconic "Butter" moves -- leaving an open space for their fellow member.

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

But the GRAMMYs meant the group had to go all out for their first in-person solo performance at the prestigious awards show and they made it count with an epic James Bond-inspired transition that led into an energetic and impressive dance break, showcasing the group's flawless dance skills -- including a seamless, jaw-dropping move involving their tuxedo jackets.

And they topped it off with an outfit change, with Jin joining for the final chorus as they all rocked glittering gold jackets with a slew of sunglasses, suits-wearing backup dancers.

The GRAMMY audience, of course, gave them a deserved standing ovation following their legendary performance.

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Ahead of their GRAMMY performance, RM teased to ET's Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner that it was "never-before-seen." "We actually created a new performance, never-before-seen. We're so ready," he hinted before the big show.

The group is nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Butter," competing against the likes of Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco, Coldplay and Doja Cat featuring SZA, as they look to take home their first-ever GRAMMY.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Fans were initially worried that Jungkook and fellow group member, J-Hope, would miss the GRAMMYs after both tested positive for COVID-19 in March. Jungkook was the last member of BTS to test positive for COVID-19, with the news coming a week after J-Hope's positive COVID diagnosis. Luckily, both have since recovered and were prepping for their GRAMMY duties on Saturday.

Jungkook and J-Hope were also seen alongside V at the Silk Sonic concert on Saturday, with Anderson .Paak sharing a photo with the trio.

"TO BE CONTINUED!!! 😭😭😭," he captioned the snapshot. RM, Suga and Jimin also attended the Silk Sonic concert on Friday.

After the GRAMMYs, BTS will perform four sold-out shows at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas as part of their Permission to Dance World Tour.