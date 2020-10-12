BTS Named 'Time' Magazine's Entertainer of the Year

BTS made the most of 2020, and now the K-pop group is officially Time magazine's Entertainer of the Year.

RM, V, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, Suga and J-Hope were honored for the amazing year they had musically and for how they've made a connection with their fans worldwide amid the current climate and COVID-19 pandemic.

"2020 was quite a bit more special for us because we had the best news and the worst news," RM tells the publication. "The worst news is, of course, the pandemic and the tour cancellation. The best news was, of course, we had the No. 1 [song] on Billboard."

Their first English-language song, "Dynamite," topped the charts after its August release. The track also made history, landing them a GRAMMY nomination in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category and becoming the first K-pop group to break into a major GRAMMYs category.

BTS credit their success to their hard work, friendship and strong bond.

"There are times when I’m still taken aback by all the unimaginable things that are happening. But I ask myself, Who’s going to do this, if not us?" Suga says, with J-Hope adding, "I always wanted to become an artist that can provide comfort, relief and positive energy to people. That intent harmonized with the sincerity of our group and led us to who we are today.”

Above all else, they acknowledge that their ARMY, their devoted fans, are the ones who keep them going forward.

"We’re not sure if we’ve actually earned respect. But one thing for sure is that [people] feel like, OK, this is not just some kind of a syndrome, a phenomenon," RM notes. "These little boys from Korea are doing this."

ET spoke with the singers in August, where they thanked their fans for helping them get through a "rough year."

"You know, 2020 has been truly a rough year for many and there were many surprises, changes," RM told ET. "To be honest, we thought we needed a breakthrough from that, so we focused on what we can do the best and that was music and performance."

"I want to say, ARMY really is our inspiration," added Jimin. "Things are tough for everybody, and everybody's really going through a hard time. But I think for ARMY to have this energy and show this drive, it really inspires us."

BTS will be honored and perform "Dynamite" during the first-ever TIME Person of the Year broadcast special on Thursday on NBC at 10 p.m. ET.

