BTS Members All Have Their Own Instagram Accounts After Announcing Hiatus

BTS created a stir among their fans on Monday, when all seven members launched their own Instagram accounts after announcing they were taking a much needed break as a band.

On Sunday, Big Hit Music, which manages the group, took to social media to announce that the band will be taking an "extended period of rest" when their announced engagements are concluded. Just hours later, members RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, Suga and V all launched separate Instagram accounts. Each member already has over 13 million followers -- with V being the most followed member -- while BTS' Instagram account has over 54 million followers. Check out their accounts below. Suga has a verified account, though has no posts as of press time. He previously posted, but deleted it.

In Big Hit Music's statement on Sunday, they made it clear that the band was not breaking up, but needed rest and family time. They are also focusing on preparing for the concert and release of the new album that will mark the beginning of a "new chapter."

"We would like to inform you that BTS is planning to take a second official extended period of rest since their first in 2019 after they complete their official scheduled events of BTS Permission To Dance On Stage- LA and the 2021 Jingle Ball Tour," the statement reads in part. "This period of rest will provide the members of BTS who have tirelessly committed themselves to their activities, a chance to get re-inspired and recharge with creative energy. It will also be the first time for them since their debut to spend the holiday season with their families."

"We kindly ask once again that you show consideration for their need to enjoy ordinary and free, everyday lives while solely concentrating on themselves, albeit for a short while, during their period of rest," the statement continues.

[공지] 방탄소년단 공식 장기휴가 공지 (+ENG) pic.twitter.com/TLmZTKyISE — BIGHIT MUSIC (@BIGHIT_MUSIC) December 6, 2021

BTS, which was formed in 2013, previously announced a period of rest in August 2019. They returned shortly after and subsequently released two of their biggest hits, "Dynamite" and "Butter." At their recent show in Los Angeles, BTS surprised fans with Megan Thee Stallion to perform the hit remix of "Butter." Watch below.