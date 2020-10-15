BTS Lights Up Billboard Music Awards With 'Dynamite' Performance

BTS is lighting up the Billboard Music Awards like "Dynamite!" The K-pop boy band performed their hit song at the awards show on Wednesday.

RM, V, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, Suga and J-Hope danced it out to the catchy song from Seoul, South Korea, in red 70s-inspired ensembles. Fun choreography, colorful graphics and a poppy light display brought their performance to the next level.

The band is nominated for Top Duo/Group, and before their performance, took home Top Social Artist (which they've won every year since 2017). BTS is the only K-pop group to have won the Top Duo/Group award in Billboard Music Awards history.

Other performers at this year's Billboard Music Awards include Alicia Keys, Luke Combs, Bad Bunny, Post Malone, Demi Lovato, Sia and En Vogue. Kelly Clarkson is hosting the show -- broadcast from L.A.'s Dolby Theatre -- for the third time.

"Dynamite" is BTS' first song in English -- and their first single to hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart.

"It's always been our goal, it's a dream come true to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart," Suga said in a video message shared with ET last month. "Thank you so much, ARMY."

V chimed in, "We couldn't believe it. It's truly amazing, thanks to you, ARMY."

"Billboard, I'm speechless. You made all this possible," J-Hope shared. "We want to share this honor with you, ARMY."

See more on the boys -- including what they told ET about how "Dynamite" came together -- in the video below.