BTS, Doja Cat and J Balvin to Perform at the 2020 MTV VMAs

Even a pandemic can't keep the MTV Video Music Awards from booking the hottest talent!

On Tuesday, MTV unveiled the first round of performers for its annual awards show ceremony, which is set to take place Aug. 30 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Due to ongoing concerns over COVID-19, NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced back in June, however, that there will be a limited audience at the event, or none at all.

BTS, Doja Cat and J Balvin will all be taking the stage, with more performers to be announced at a later date. This will mark BTS' first-ever VMA performance and the TV debut of their new, English-only single, "Dynamite," which is set to be released on Aug. 21.

The news comes less than a week after MTV announced the full list of nominees for their 2020 awards show. Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga lead the pack this year, racking up nine nominations each. They are both nominated for Video of the Year for their catchy collab, "Rain On Me."

Following closely behind are Billie Eilish and The Weeknd with six nominations each, including Video of the Year nods for "everything i wanted" and "Blinding Lights," respectively.

As for the performers, BTS has received a total of three nominations (Best Pop, Best K-Pop, Best Choreography), along with Doja Cat (Song of the Year, PUSH Best New Artist, Best Direction). J Balvin, meanwhile, received three nominations in the Best Latin category, as well as a nod for Best Collaboration for "RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)" with the Black Eyed Peas.

The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards air live from New York on Sunday, August 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. In the meantime, hear more on this year's nominees in the video below.