Bryce Leatherwood Opens Up About 'The Voice' Win and Making Blake Shelton Proud (Exclusive)

Bryce Leatherwood is the newest winner of The Voice!

The country singer was announced as the winner of season 22 of the NBC singing competition, beating out fellow Team Blake Shelton singers bodie and Brayden Lape, as well as Team Camila Cabello's Morgan Myles and Team John Legend's Omar Jose Cardona for the title

"It's just incredible to be here, and it's like a dream come true almost, 'cause I get to be on that stage with [Blake Shelton] tonight and to be on stage and make my family proud, my home state proud and everyone back home, it just means the world to me," Bryce marveled to ET's Cassie DiLaura after the big announcement. "That's what it's all about."

Following in the footsteps of his coach -- who had already started celebrating on the post-show red carpet -- Bryce said he was eager to get back home to Georgia and unwind after the grueling competition.

"I just want to curl up beside a camp fire outside, enjoy the cold weather, light a good cigar and drink a nice whiskey," he said of his holiday plans. "And just take a deep breath and realize, man, you know, I came here, I saw, I conquered and I got to make this guy proud and got to make my family proud. God bless this experience, man."

All season long, Blake marveled at how well Bryce would fit into the country world, so now, after his big win, is his coach planning to book him at Ole Red to celebrate?

"I don't think we can afford him now, that's the truth," Blake said with a laugh, referencing his chain of country music bars. "I was actually texting with the manager of the Old Red in Oklahoma, and he goes, 'So we won't be able to afford Bryce, but who else can we get from this season?' I was like, 'Well, maybe Bryce will throw us a solid, but maybe not. He's gonna be busy.'"

"I mean the world's at his fingertips right now. That's what most exciting for me as a coach, after the fact -- after all this time, I know what opportunities are coming his way," the proud coach added. "People love the guy. He won The Voice, so imagine how many people wanna come see him in concert now. There's a lot out there for him."

As for Bryce's own career plans, he said he hopes to make "emotionally-filled music that everyone loves -- with a steel guitar and a fiddle in there somewhere."

"What I hope is next is just making music that people love, that makes people wanna dance, that makes people happy, and makes people wanna cry," he added.

The Voice will return for Blake's 23rd and final season in 2023!