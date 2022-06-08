Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Says She's Trying to Prioritize Her Own 'Needs' Amid Actor's Health Battle

Bruce Willis’ wife, Emma Heming, is sharing a key piece of advice when it comes to self-care. In a recent post on her Instagram Story, the Coco Baba founder gave her followers a reminder that it’s OK to put yourself first -- even when caring for someone else.

Heming shared a post from the Women’s Alzheimer’s Movement’s Instagram account, with a blurb from an interview she did with The Bump. “Someone told me not long ago that when you over-care for someone, you end up under-caring for yourself.”

In addition to the post, Heming wrote, “When you put everyone's needs above your own, no one wins. I don't do this perfectly but I really am trying so I can be the best I can be for the people I love and adore."

In March, Heming, along with Willis’ ex-wife, Demi Moore, and the actor's five daughters, shared a joint family statement announcing that the 67-year-old Die Hard actor is stepping away from his acting career, due to his aphasia diagnosis, which is impacting his cognitive abilities.

In May, Heming, who shares daughters Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8, with Willis, opened up about how she sometimes struggles to take care of herself, while taking care of everyone in her household.

"I struggle with making the time for self-care every day. I put my family's needs above my own, which I found does not make me any kind of hero," she told The Bump. "That amount of care for everyone else within my household had taken a toll on my mental health and overall health, and it served no one in my family."

The same month, Heming shared a picture of Willis and a friend getting in some physical activity, while playing a game of backyard basketball.