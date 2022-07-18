Bruce Springsteen Becomes a First-Time Grandfather -- See the Sweet Snap

There’s a new boss in town! Bruce Springsteen is officially a grandfather.

Over the weekend, the musician’s wife, Patti Scialfa, introduced the world to the couple’s granddaughter, Lily. “walking the baby_. Lily Harper Springsteen 🌼,”Patti captioned the picture of their 28-year-old son, Sam, and his partner posing as they pushed the stroller during a walk.

In the next photo, the proud grandmother gives the world a closer look at Lily, who wears a pink hat and matching pink baby gloves with teddy bear faces on them, as she looks at the camera.

“Lily is as beautiful as can be!!!!,” Rita Wilson wrote in the comments.

“Oh my!! Congrats!!,” Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello added.

Other details about Lily’s arrival have not been shared. Bruce, 72, and Patti, 68, are also parents to Jessica, 30 and Evan, 31. In 2020, Patti and Bruce celebrated another one of Sam’s big achievements. The proud parents were on hand to watch their son be sworn in as a New Jersey firefighter.

Sam’s parents had a front seat as he was sworn into the Jersey City fire department during a ceremony. The Boss gave a look into his bond with his children and how he was focused on maintaining a healthy relationship with them, following his complicated relationship with his father.

"Yeah, there were a lot of mistakes I didn't want to make. And I think the way you look at it is, like, I don't want my kids to have to dig themselves out of my hole," he said during an interview on CBS Mornings. "They're gonna have their own hole they got to dig themselves out of. That's just part of life, you know? Now, you're always gonna -- we always pass something along. And that's just -- that's just life, you know? So as a parent, you do your best to not lay too much of your own bulls**t on them."