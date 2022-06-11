Britney Spears Shares Adorable Behind-the-Scenes Video of Wedding With Sam Asghari

Britney Spears is giving fans more of a behind-the-scenes look at her wedding with Sam Asghari.

The singer took to her Instagram Friday night and shared a sweet video montage of the biggest day of her life. The video, set to a rendition of Elvis Presley's iconic song "Can't Help Falling in Love," starts with a sketch of the outfits, followed by a peak at Britney's jewelry and her dress.

At one point, the video also shows Asghari wearing a Versace robe as he takes a look at his tux. It's easy to see why Spears exclaimed "Fairytales are real" in her caption, given the singer hopped on to her own horse carriage covered in flowers. The couple was also shown smiling while at the altar, and Asghari later's seen petting the horse that helped his bride make a grand entrance.

Asghari commented on the video saying, "Out of a movie," followed by a red heart emoji. Paris Hilton also dropped a comment saying, “Such a magical evening. So happy you found your fairytale ending. You deserve all the love and happiness in the world. So happy to be there to celebrate with you on your special day. Love you sis.”

The video montage came shortly after Spears revealed she had a "panic attack" hours before tying the knot. She took to Instagram and shared a few photos of the wedding and wrote in the caption she "was so nervous all morning but then at 2:00 pm it really hit me ... WE’RE GETTING MARRIED 💍 !!! I had a panic attack and then got it together 🙄🙄 🙄."

But, despite the panic attack, Spears thanked the crew that "created our home into literally a dream castle," calling her ceremony "a dream."

Spears then listed off some of the guests that attended the star-studded affair, including Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton and, of course, Madonna. The singer, whose post included a series of photos from the big night, also thanked Donatella Versace for designing her dress. She signed off the post with, "@SamAsghari I LOVE YOU !!!"