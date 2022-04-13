Britney Spears Says She Has a 'Small Belly' Following Pregnancy Announcement

Britney Spears is wasting no time showing off her "small belly." The 40-year-old singer bared her midriff in a minute-long Instagram clip on Tuesday night, just a day after she said that she and her fiancé, Sam Asghari, are expecting a baby.

"So I have to model my clothes now before I really start showing," Spears captioned the video which is set to Ace of Base's hit song, "All That She Wants."

"I had to do the flower 🌸 on my neck like @sarahjessicaparker," she continued. "I actually do have a small belly here but at least my pants 👖 fit 😬😬😬😬😬😬 … Well barely 😅🤷🏼‍♀️ !!! Psss is anyone curious why I’m 4 sizes smaller by the door."

In the video, Spears models everything from a floral crop top to a full outfit that resembled her iconic look from her 1998 "Baby One More Time" music video. While she shakes her hips, the lyrics "all that she wants is another baby," play over and over in the background.

On April 11, Spears, who shares sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, told fans in an Instagram post that she's "having a baby."

"I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ … I thought 'Geez … what happened to my stomach???' My husband said 'No you’re food pregnant silly 🤪 !!!'" Spears wrote. "So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby."

Spears added that she plans to do yoga every day, and shared that with her previous two pregnancies she had experienced "perinatal depression."

In November, Spears revealed in an Instagram post that she was hoping for another child. Her post came just days after her her conservatorship was terminated.

"I'm thinking about having another baby !!!" she wrote. "I wonder if this one is a girl ... she's on her toes reaching for something … that's for sure."