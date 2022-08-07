Britney Spears Responds to Kevin Federline’s Claims That Their Sons Have Chosen Not to See Her

Britney Spears is speaking out after her ex-husband, Kevin Federline's recent comments about her relationship with their sons.

In a recent interview with DailyMail, the former background dancer, who was married to the pop star from 2004-2007, revealed that their sons, Sean Preston,16, and Jayden James,15, have made the decision not to see their mother.

“The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now,' Federline told the publication. 'It's been a few months since they've seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding.”

Federline, 44, also shared that the boys are bothered by their mother’s nude social media post and insists that they still love her as they sort through their separate lives. “I try to explain to them, 'Look, maybe that's just another way she tries to express herself,’” he said.

“But that doesn't take away from the fact of what it does to them. It's tough,” he adds. “I can't imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school.”

On Saturday, Spears, 40, took to Instagram to respond to the interview. “It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children,” the “Baby One More Time” singer wrote on her Instagram Stories.

“As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone...it concerns me the fact that the reason is based on my INSTAGRAM...it was LONG before Instagram...I gave them everything...Only one word: HURTFUL...I’ll say it...My mother told me “You should GIVE them to their dad” ...I’m sharing this because I can...Have a good day folks!!!”

In addition to her Instagram story, the “Gimmie More” singer wrote a post shared on her feed, responding to Federline’s wife, Victoria’s, comments in the interview.

Instagram/@britneyspears

Spears said that up until the end of her conservatorship, she was kept quiet and had no control over her finances. The singer also shined a light on the effects that fame and conservatorship had on her children. “Reminder that the trauma and insults that come with fame and this business not only affect me but my children as well!!!!!,” she wrote.

“I’m only human and I’ve done my best...I honestly would like to share my TWO CENTS!!!! I daringly would like for the Federline’s to watch the BIG BOOTY VIDEO !!! Other artists have made much worse when their children were extremely young!!!”

Spears added that she was controlled for 15 years and that she should have the freedom to do more if she wanted to. “I should embark on doing WAAAY more than going topless on the beach like a baby!!!! I’m not surprised that just as my family did their fair share of interviews, they will too. I’m not surprised at all with their behavior and their approach to what I’ve had to deal with.”

The GRAMMY-winning singer’s husband Sam Asghari chimed in supporting his wife. The actor echoed his Spears' sentiments -- sharing that the things she posts are more “modest” than ads and other celebrities.

Instagram/@samasghari

“There is no validity to his statement regarding the kids distancing themselves and it is irresponsible to make that statement publicly,” he wrote on his Instagram stories. “The boys are very smart and will be 18 soon to make their own decisions and may eventually realize the “tough” part was having a father who hasn’t worked much in over 15 years as a role model.”

Asghari also added that he doesn’t know Federline personally and has “nothing against him aside from him choosing to vilify my wife.”

“His character is revealed by approval of the cruel 13 year CShip and his loyalty to Jaimie indicates his approval at the time of its conception as well. Things that are now considered normal issues and behavior easily dealt with therapy or other ways were magnified to justify a 13 year prison sentence. Anyone approving of it is wrong or benefiting from it somehow.”

The actor said that he will no longer comment on the matter. Adding in a follow up story, “I wish him the best and hope he has a more positive outlook in the future for benefit of all involved. But for now: Keep my wife’s name.....out your mouth.”

In March, Spears shed a little light on her relationship with her sons and shared how watching them get older “sucks.”