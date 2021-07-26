Britney Spears' Longtime Agent and Friend Cade Hudson Breaks His Silence on Her Conservatorship

Britney Spears' longtime agent and friend is opening up about her conservatorship. In a lengthy post on Instagram on Sunday, Cade Hudson broke his silence on Spears' situation and expressed support for the #FreeBritney movement.

"I've kept my mouth shut for 12 + years on Britney. Enough is enough," he began his passionate post. "After getting thousands of death threats, getting water bottles thrown at my head in bars from bystanders telling me I'm brainwashing her - Britney I'm now speaking up."

Hudson continued, calling Spears being placed under a "never-ending" conservatorship "sexism at its best."

"This is a violation of someone's basic human rights that were taken away. I've kept my mouth shut out of the fear of losing my job as her agent and losing the career I worked my a** off for 15 years to build, out of threats from the man we all know who, but I won't even dignify mentioning his name," he wrote. "I’m officially done being quiet."

"The system and the public failed her. Her new attorney is the best of the best and knows that the work has just begun but it’s progress & hope and that’s all we can ask for now until action can be taken," Hudson added.

Though he doesn't name names, Hudson claimed that "one person who was in her life (again legally can't name names) was also silenced by the people around her. You silencers know who you are. This person has her best interest at heart."

"Even if people don't see it now, it will come out. To the ones who should be worried, you know who you are too," he concluded. "The nonsense needs to end, and the healing process needs to begin. The lord tends to pay those people back in his own ways. So for the first time I'm publicly saying #FREEBRITNEY."

Hudson received plenty of support in the comments.

"Love you Cade. Thank you for being a real friend and using your voice to stand up for her. She deserves to be free, happy and live her life! Enough is enough! #Free Britney," Paris Hilton wrote.

"Amen. Bravo. The dam is broken," Sarah Jessica Parker wrote. "We all stand ready for @britneyspears next chapter. Whatever she decides that will be. But I hope it's glorious and she will be at liberty to pursue the dreams she has been collecting these past many years. So happy to know you held onto one another. And yes @britneyspears @cadehudson22 is right, the world is listening and on your side."

Hayden Panettiere, Andy Cohen, Ronan Farrow, Evan Ross and more also expressed their support of Hudson and Spears.

Hudson's post comes as Spears' lawyers filed court docs requesting that her father, Jamie Spears, be removed as conservator, and that Jason Rubin, a CPA, be given the job.

As fans know, the pop star recently gave two explosive statements to the court against her continued conservatorship, the first in June, and the second earlier this month.

