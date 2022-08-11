Britney Spears' Lawyer Slams Kevin Federline Over Releasing Videos of Her With Their Sons

Britney Spears' attorney has taken a stand in her defense.

After since-deleted videos of the 40-year-old pop star and her sons, Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, were posted on Instagram late Wednesday by Kevin Federline, Spears' attorney, Mathew Rosengart, issued a statement to ET on her behalf.

"Britney Spears is a brilliantly-talented, extremely-hardworking icon, who is rightfully beloved and respected by millions around the world. The same, unfortunately, cannot be said about Mr. Federline, who for reasons that are inexplicable, decided to give a gratuitous interview that has hurt the mother of his children," Rosengart's statement began.

"Britney has faithfully supported her children and she loves them dearly. Whether he realizes it or not, Mr. Federline has not only violated the privacy and dignity of the mother of his children, he has undermined his own children, whose privacy he should protect," he continued. "Putting aside his ITV interview, Mr. Federline’s ill-advised decision to post an old video of his 11 and 12 year old children was cruel, bottom of the barrel stuff. In addition to demeaning himself and violating societal norms, he has now also created various legal issues for himself including, but not limited to, implicating cyber-harassment and cyber-bullying statutes, among other things."

Rosengart concluded, "It has been my honor to work with Britney, to suspend her father as conservator, to help her gain her freedom and dignity and to help protect her from the type of bullying she has endured in the past—and we will not tolerate bullying in any area. We are working with Instagram to ensure that Mr. Federline adheres to its rules and we are exploring all appropriate relief against him. In the meantime, as Britney herself poignantly said, whatever is occurring between her and her boys should remain private. We urge Mr. Federline to act with a measure of grace and decency and to cease from publicly discussing private matters, which benefits no one."

Britney Spears/Instagram

The videos in question were posted to an unverified account named federline4real late on Wednesday and taken down early Thursday. A source tells ET that this Instagram account does belong to Federline. The caption noted that the videos were taken when their sons were 11 and 12 years old.

In the clips, Spears was videotaped reprimanding her sons and arguing with them. It's unclear if she was aware she was being videotaped at the time. ET has reached out to Federline's rep for comment.

This comes after Federline addressed their sons' decision not to see their mother in an interview published by The Daily Mail and aired by ITV News. "The boys have decided that they don't want to see her right now. It's been a few months since they've seen her," he said. "They made the decision not to go to her wedding. It's been tough, it's been really, really tough. It's the most challenging thing I've ever had to do in my life."

Spears previously addressed Federline's commentary, writing on Instagram, "It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children."

She added, "As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone...it concerns me the fact that the reason is based on my INSTAGRAM...it was LONG before Instagram...I gave them everything...Only one word: HURTFUL."