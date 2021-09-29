Britney Spears' Lawyer Says Singer Is 'Happy' After Latest Court Hearing

During the latest hearing, held on Sept. 29, Judge Brenda Penny agreed to suspend Britney's father, Jamie Spears, as the conservator of her estate. Jamie will no longer oversee her fortune and career, with Certified Public Accountant John Zabel appointed as temporary successor.

While Jamie's official removal will be decided at a later hearing, Britney's attorney, Mathew Rosengart, told ET's Lauren Zima following the hearing that the 39-year-old pop star is "happy" about the decision.

"I think you can assume she's very happy," he shared, also telling reporters that "the goal" is to free Britney from her conservatorship by her 40th birthday on Dec. 2.

Meanwhile, after the hearing, Britney posted a video of herself flying a plane. "On cloud 9 right now," she wrote on Instagram.

"I can't say where she is, but she's in a much nicer place than this and she's on cloud nine," Rosengart said, before sharing what the singer might want to do if her conservatorship ends. "For the first time in about 13 years that decision will be up to Britney and only Britney. And that's a great thing."

During the hearing, Rosengart asked for Jamie's immediate removal, also citing the allegations from the Controlling BritneySpears documentary and New York Times piece about her phone and home being bugged as a serious issue. He also asked to appoint a temporary conservator and to submit a 30-day plan for transition that will ultimately terminate the conservatorship by the end of this fall. In a previous statement to the New York Times, an attorney for Jamie said "all of his actions were well within the parameters of the authority conferred upon him by the court."

Jamie’s attorney attempted to appeal the decision to suspend him at Wednesday's hearing, however the judge said the order is not appealable. Judge Penny agreed that this was in the best interest of Britney. The petition to terminate Britney's conservatorship will be heard on Nov. 12.

As for the recent New York Times investigation about Britney's phone and home allegedly being bugged, Rosengart told reporters, "Fantastic reporting. I think the information was specific and credible, and I think there is going to be a lot more reporting and a lot more documentation."

"To the extent Jamie Spears and representatives placed a listening device under the bed of Britney Spears and listened to her communications and read her private text messages including with her previous lawyer, Sam Ingham, it's one of the most disgraceful, outrageous and unfathomable things I've heard as her lawyer," he added.

When asked what happens next, Rosengart shared that Jamie "has conceded that no psychiatric evaluation is necessary. And what happens next is the ultimate termination of this conservatorship." He also explained how Jamie noted three times in his latest filing that Britney didn't need an evaluation.

"That was all in a desperate effort to avoid what happened today," the attorney stated. "He desperately wanted to avoid being suspended. He wanted to desperately terminate the conservatorship to avoid him being deposed under oath, having to answer for his misconduct and having to turn over his piles."

Britney's fiancé, Sam Asghari, also celebrated Jamie's suspension on his Instagram Story, and shared a photo of him and Britney holding a rose.

The actor also shared a black-and-white photo of a lioness, writing, "The power of the lioness!!!!! #freebritney." Sam posted the same pic on his IG Story adding, "She did this. Her fan base is called the army for a reason."

Meanwhile, Cher, La Toya Jackson, Dionne Warwick and many others also celebrated Britney's win.

Thank God✨🌟✨

I've Talked & 🙏🏻🙏🏻'd About This 4 YEARS👏🏼.

IM MORE THAN THRILLED 4 HER🎂‼️

BLESS OUR SUPER 🌟#FREEBRITNEY — Cher (@cher) September 29, 2021

🙏🏼THIS WILL🐝THE START 👣👣👣OF A NEW LIFE,BRIT

💋

Me — Cher (@cher) September 29, 2021

Free Britney!!!! I’m so thrilled to see that freedom and hopefully justice is finally coming to this brilliant lady. Oh and the Jenny Eliscu Netflix documentary was so well done and hopefully helped support her at this very important time. — 𝕍 𝕒 𝕟 𝕖 𝕤 𝕤 𝕒 ℂ 𝕒 𝕣 𝕝 𝕥 𝕠 𝕟 (@VanessaCarlton) September 29, 2021

This is wonderful news. She can now breathe. Congratulations, Britney. Enjoy your life! 🥰 https://t.co/QjTECNuwrT — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) September 29, 2021

The latest hearing came after two documentaries about Britney's life and conservatorship aired; FX and Hulu's Controlling Britney Spears and CNN's Toxic: Britney Spears' Battle for Freedom. A source told ET that while the singer "is definitely affected" by the projects about her life, "The #FreeBritney momentum and movement has been on fire like never before."

"This is the fight for her life and she feels really close to winning it. Any and all methods that will help her move this process along, she welcomes it," the source added. "Britney is so set on her goal to be free that nothing will throw her off course."

Controlling Britney Spears featured new allegations from insiders with knowledge of the singer's ongoing, daily life inside her conservatorship. Alex Vlasov, a former employee of security firm Black Box, who worked with the singer for nine years, claimed in the documentary that Britney's conservators bugged her phone and home, monitoring and surveying her usage on the device and life indoors.

The allegations in the documentary were used by Britney's attorney as a reason why Jamie should be removed. Rosengart previously told ET in a statement that the alleged surveillance of the pop star is a "violation of her privacy rights" and an example of "the deprivation of her civil liberties."

A lawyer for Jamie said in a statement to the New York Times: "All of his actions were well within the parameters of the authority conferred upon him by the court. His actions were done with the knowledge and consent of Britney, her court-appointed attorney, and/or the court. Jamie's record as conservator — and the court’s approval of his actions — speak for themselves."

Britney, meanwhile, did touch on the documentaries. Without specifying which one she watched she wrote on Instagram, "I watched a little bit of the last documentary and I hate to inform you but a lot of what you heard is not true!!! I really try to disassociate myself from the drama."

