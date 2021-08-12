Britney Spears' Father Jamie Spears Willing to Step Down as Conservator of Her Estate 'When the Time Is Right'

It's a victorious day for Britney Spears.

The pop star's father, Jamie Spears, is willing to step down as conservator of her estate "when the time is right." According to legal docs obtained by ET, Jamie wants to work with the court on an orderly transition. ET has reached out to reps for both Britney and Jamie for comment.

"There are, in fact, no actual grounds for suspending or removing Mr. Spears as the Conservator of the Estate ... and it is highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms. Spears' best interests," Jamie's lawyer states in the docs. "Nevertheless, even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests. So, even though he must contest this unjustified Petition for his removal, Mr. Spears intends to work with the Court and his daughter's new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator."

"Regardless of his formal title, Mr. Spears will always be Ms. Spears' father," the docs continue. "He will always love her unconditionally, and he will always look out for her best interests."

In response to Jamie stepping down, Britney's new attorney, Mathew Rosengart, issued the following statement to ET:

"This is a major victory for Britney Spears and another step toward justice. I announced in Court on July 14 that, after 13 years of the status quo, it was time for Mr. Spears to be suspended or removed as conservator and that my firm and I would move aggressively and expeditiously for that outcome.

Twelve days later, my firm filed a Petition for Mr. Spears’s suspension and removal based on strong, insurmountable legal grounds, which were unequivocally supported by the law and all parties involved, including Jodi Montgomery, Britney Spears, and her medical team.

We are pleased that Mr. Spears and his lawyer have today conceded in a filing that he must be removed. It is vindication for Britney. We are disappointed, however, by their ongoing shameful and reprehensible attacks on Ms. Spears and others. We look forward to continuing our vigorous investigation into the conduct of Mr. Spears, and others, over the past 13 years, while he reaped millions of dollars from his daughter’s estate, and I look forward to taking Mr. Spears’s sworn deposition in the near future.

In the interim, rather than making false accusations and taking cheap shots at his own daughter, Mr. Spears should remain silent and step aside immediately."

Earlier on Thursday, ET reported that Brenda Penny, the judge in Britney's ongoing conservatorship case, has been on the receiving end of some concerning messages over social media, including death threats.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Information Bureau told ET on Thursday that they are continuing "to monitor the social media chatter" regarding the ongoing civil court case. "Although some of the language on social media is concerning, at this time, it has not risen to the level of a creditable criminal threat," they added.

The backlash from #FreeBritney supporters on Twitter seemingly began after the judge denied Britney's petition to immediately remove Jamie as conservator of her estate.

Britney's new attorney, Mathew Rosengart, filed a motion on Aug. 5, requesting that the judge expedite the removal of the pop star's father ahead of the scheduled Sept. 29 hearing. Britney and her lawyer requested that Jason Rubin step in as temporary conservator.

"Every day that passes is another day of avoidable harm and prejudice to [Britney] and the estate," court documents obtained by ET state, adding that the singer's "emotional health and well-being must be, and are, the paramount concern…his immediate suspension -- is 'critical' at this juncture."

The filing also included quotes from the testimonies Britney gave on June 23 and July 14. It also cited Jodi Montgomery, Britney's conservator of her person, and mom Lynne Spears' latest court filings in which they agreed that Jamie should be removed.

Taking to Instagram earlier this week, Britney alleged that fans only know "half the story" of her conservatorship battle.

"Geez look at that flag 🙊 !!!! I was like 'My flag up over the American Flag !?!?' … Yes … I’m tooting my own horn 📯 .. is that bad????" Spears captioned a Boomerang video of a fan proudly holding up a #FreeBritney flag. "I know in my previous post I said you guys know my situation but LET ME CLARIFY ... you only know half of it !!!!"

"And for a lot of you who say I should be cautious with what I post … I mean if you REALLY THINK ABOUT IT … with what I've been through I believe I been WAAAY TOO CAUTIOUS!!!!" she added. "One day I will live on the edge !!!! One day."

