Britney Spears Explains Why Her Body Looks Different in Dance Video and Shares Her Diet Plan

Britney Spears is giving some context to her new look. The 39-year-old pop star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a new dance video, noting that her body looks a "little different" after her last post was a throwback from "months ago."

"No … I didn’t follow through with the ice cream diet 😂🍦" she wrote. "I chose portion control which is very hard when it comes to Doritos 🙈🤣 !!!!! On a positive note … my body does feel way better now 💪🏼 !!!!"

In the clip, Spears busts a move in a white crop top and pink mini shorts. She also explained the black socks she was sporting on the tips of her toes.

"I’m waiting for real lyrical shoes!!!! The marble floor has done a number on my feet with blisters so white tape covered with a black sock 🧦 will have to do for now 🤷🏼‍♀️😝 !!!!" she wrote of the dance shoes often used by ballerinas. "My lyrical shoes come tomorrow and I haven’t worn a pair since I was nine so I’m sure they’re even better these days !!!"

Spears has been getting lots of support from fans and celebrities alike in the wake of The New York Times Presents Framing Britney Spears, an unauthorized documentary about the singer's life.

