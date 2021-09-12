Britney Spears Engagement: The Sentimental Detail Sam Asghari Included on the Ring

Britney Spears is engaged! And her ring from Sam Asghari includes sentimental details from their relationship.

The 27-year-old actor proposed to Britney with a stunning ring designed by Roman Malayev at Forever Diamonds NY, ET has learned.

Sam spent months finding the perfect designer for Britney's custom ring, which is very personal to their relationship. The 4 carat round brilliant stone is set in a platinum cathedral setting. Sam enhanced the timeless, floating solitaire design with pavé detailing on the bridge and flush set diamonds on the prongs and basket -- but the sweetest detail is the engraving included on the inside of the band. That's where the word "Lioness," Sam's nickname for Britney, sits.

"Every designer I spoke with about the ring was amazing with great ideas, but I just clicked with Roman -- we really connected on the design and he was as excited as I was to make it special," Sam said in a statement. "That’s why I chose him."

Sam and Britney announced their engagement on Sunday, after roughly five years of dating. The pair first met in October 2016, on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video.

"I can’t f**king believe it 💍💍💍💍💍💍❣️!!!!!!" Britney captioned the post, as fans shared their well wishes for the couple in the comments.

Sam's manager Brandon Cohen told ET that Sam and Britney are "deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them."

Sam has been Britney's biggest ally amid her recent conservatorship hearings, showing his support for his "lioness" on social media. Britney recently praised Sam for being with her "through both the hardest and the best years of my life."

The pair's relationship also played a significant role in Britney's explosive courtroom testimony earlier this year, when Britney claimed that, under her conservatorship, she is unable to get married or have another baby.

"Britney and Sam basically live their life as a couple under curfew. She wants to be free of all the restrictions and she is ready to fight for her life because that is what this is," a source previously told ET. "Sam feels so proud of Britney for finally having this moment. It's her liberation and it's a long time coming."

In a 2019 interview with ET, Sam expressed his hopes of one day getting married to Britney.

"Absolutely," he responded when asked whether he saw marriage in his future with the singer. "This is something that every couple should do. That's the whole point of a relationship -- we are a family.”

