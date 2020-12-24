Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari Ends Quarantine After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Britney Spears' boyfriend, Sam Asghari, is opening up about his experience with the coronavirus.

The 26-year-old fitness trainer took to Instagram on Wednesday, revealing that he has ended self-isolation after recently testing positive for COVID-19. He says he began his quarantine before exposing Spears or any other loved ones.

"Living a healthy lifestyle has helped and shaped my life in many ways, and I am fortunate to have the opportunity to inspire some people using my social media platform," Asghari explained. "2020 has been a crazy/twisted year for all of us. Recently I tested positive for COVID-19, I was lucky enough to catch the news before being around and infecting my loved ones (friends, family, significant other). I quickly isolated myself and started my quarantine process alone."

"This is where my healthy lifestyle helped a lot, I only had 1 day of common cold symptoms day 2 after testing positive but 24 hours later I was perfectly normal," he added. "I continued my workouts and clean nutrition at home as usual. 10 days later I was no longer contagious, and tested negative twice and was cleared by doctors to end quarantine and return to my loved ones."

Asghari continued on, telling fans that he spends "a lot of time cleansing" and thinking about how important health is, "even outside of COVID-19."

"At the end of our lives one of the most important things will be health," he said. "I will continue to do my best and inspire you guys to also live a healthy lifestyle."

Meanwhile, Spears took to her own page to share a funny video of her and Asghari goofing around her home on a scooter.

"This is the same scooter I had to use when I broke my foot and couldn't walk around," the 39-year-old singer captioned it. "It was pretty fun then but now I use it like a daredevil through my house 😂😜🙊 !!!!"

"Hope you all have a wonderful Christmas 🎄🎅🏼 !!!!" she added, tagging her boyfriend.

According to TMZ, Spears celebrated Christmas early, spending a few hours on both Monday and Tuesday with her two kids, Sean, 15, and Jayden, 14. The outlet reports that the boys will spend Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with their father, Spears' ex Kevin Federline, who has primary custody of both children.

All of this news comes one week after ET reported that Spears' conservatorship has been extended again, this time until Sept. 3, 2021. The decision was made during a remote hearing, in which her father, Jamie Spears, mother, Lynne Spears, and attorney, Samuel Ingham, all appeared via LACourtConnect.

Spears' father claimed one week prior in an interview with CNN that he has not spoken to his daughter since August amid their legal battle. He also alleged that he was on "good terms" with her up until her attorney filed to officially remove him as her conservator.

"I love my daughter and I miss her very much. When a family member needs special care and protection, families need to step up, as I have done for the last 12-plus years, to safeguard, protect and continue to love Britney unconditionally," he said. "I have and will continue to provide unwavering love and fierce protection against those with self-serving interests and those who seek to harm her or my family."

