Britney Spears and Boyfriend Sam Asghari Enjoy Beach Day With Masks

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are having some fun in the sun! The couple took to Instagram on Monday to share pics from their day at the beach.

In one of the sweet shots, Spears, 38, and Asghari, 26, hold hands as they walk in the sand. Spears sported an animal-print bikini for the outing, while Asghari wore black swim trunks.

Other pics include selfies of the pair lounging on the beach. While Spears and Asghari looked relaxed and happy, they also made a point to keep their safety in mind by wearing masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"All you need is love and the beach …. @samasghari 🌸👙💋 !!!!!" Spears captioned her post.

Asghari shared similar shots on Instagram, writing, "What is it about the beach that makes you forget everything 🏝 @britneyspears ❤️"

Spears and Asghari have been dating for three years, but, back in December, a source told ET that the couple is in no rush to tie the knot.

"Britney and Sam are truly happy together but he doesn’t want to rush marriage," the source said. "He wants the best for her and they’re just enjoying their time together. Sam loves her and so does his family."

However, Asghari told ET in September that he does see wedding bells in his future.

"This is something that every couple should do," he said at the time. "That's the whole point of a relationship -- we are a family."