'Bringing Up Bates': Watch Travis Serenade Katie During Romantic Proposal in Season 10 Finale (Exclusive)

Bringing Up Bates star Katie Bates got engaged to her love, Travis Clark, back in April, but now you can finally see the romantic marriage proposal on the Bates family's reality show -- complete with a sweet serenade!

On Thursday's season 10 finale, Travis performs the song he wrote for Katie during the unforgettable seaside proposal and only ET has the exclusive first look at the life-changing moment for the young couple.

"I'm really going to start crying," Katie says, wiping away tears as he begins to sing the guitar ballad. As Travis sings fairy-tale lyrics like "I promise your whole life I'll be there for you, take care of you no matter what the future holds / I'm gonna love you and never let you go," Katie is overcome with emotion.

"It means so much that Travis took time and wrote me a song that's just for us. And I'm trying to just listen to him but I can't stop crying," she says later. "It's just actually happening and I can't believe it."

Bates and Clark, both 20, began officially courting in March 2020. Clark proposed in Florida with their parents present.

UP tv's Bringing Up Bates follows the Bates family, which consists of parents Gil and Kelly Bates and their 19 kids, as they embark on major life moments and navigate big changes.

The Bringing Up Bates finale airs Thursday, June 24 at 9 p.m. ET on UP tv. For more, watch below.

