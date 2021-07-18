'Bridgerton' Shuts Down Season 2 Production Again After Another COVID Case

Bridgerton has shut down production again. The Netflix series has halted filming on season 2 after another positive COVID-19 test.

ET has learned that production has paused on the Regency-era romantic drama, and that the second season will be paused for an indefinite period of time as Netflix and producers work on a safe return.

Netflix declined to confirm if it was a cast or crewmember who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Filming was last shut down for 24 hours on Thursday after a crew member tested positive for the virus. Production picked back up on Friday but was promptly halted again on Saturday after the latest positive test.

Because of this, Netflix has reportedly paused production for an indefinite period of time to establish a timetable for a safe return. The Delta variant of coronavirus is currently surging across the U.K.

Bridgerton debuted its first season in December, and earned a season two renewal the following month. Last week, the Shondaland series scored big with the 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards nominations, earning a total of 12 nods. The Regency drama is up for Outstanding Drama Series with Regé-Jean Page receiving the series' only acting nod.

See more on the series in the video below.