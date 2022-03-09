'Bridgerton' Season 2 Full Trailer Finds Lord Anthony Bridgerton in a Love Triangle

Powder your noses and fluff your wigs because Bridgerton is back! Season 2 of the hit Netflix and Shondaland Regency drama is returning with a romantic new full-length trailer documenting Lord Anthony Bridgerton's (Jonathan Bailey) quest for love.

Though Lord Anthony sets his sights on Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran), he is told that he must "tame her sister," Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley). This seems to be a dangerous course of action as Lord Anthony tries to get in Kate's good graces only to find himself in a bit of a steamy love triangle.

Lady Whistledown (Julie Andrews) then narrates, "What happens when duty is in conflict with the heart's true desire?"

The show's second season will follow the plot set out in Julia Quinn's bestselling romance novels. Phoebe Dynevor is returning as Daphne Basset and is seen in several scenes as a new mother. And fan favorite Nicola Coughlan is also back as Penelope Featherington.

Noticeably absent from the series is actor Regé-Jean Page, who played the Duke of Hastings, Simon Basset, in the first season, skyrocketing his career. Page and Rhimes have both been upfront about the decision to only have the Duke of Hastings in one season.

Bridgerton season 2 hits Netflix on Friday, March 25.