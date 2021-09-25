'Bridgerton' Season 2 First Look Sees a Fiery Exchange Between Anthony and Kate -- Watch

Bridgerton is about to get even sexier.

Netflix's hit Regency drama, adapted from Julia Quinn's bestselling romance novels, dropped its official first look at the anticipated second season, which shifts its focus to the eldest Bridgerton sibling, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), as he embarks on a quest to find a wife.

Bailey was joined Saturday for Netflix's virtual fan event, TUDUM, by fellow co-stars Nicola Coughlan and new cast members Simone Ashley, who plays Kate Sharma, Anthony's love interest reimagined from Quinn's book, The Viscount Who Loved Me, and newcomer Charithra Chandran, who plays Edwina Sharma, Kate's younger sister.

The first look begins with Anthony going after Kate and asking her for her name.

"So you might discern if my wit is acceptable, my manners genteel?" she quips, as Anthony asks her if she was eavesdropping on his conversation about, as Kate calls them, "the many requirements for a wife."

"You take issue with my requirements," Anthony follows up, with Kate answering, "I take issue with any man who views women merely as chattels and breeding stock."

The chemistry is undeniable, even with the witty back and forth. See the full clip below.

Watch the official teaser for season 2 below.

Recently, Coughlan spoke with ET's Lauren Zima to offer an intriguing glimpse into what lies ahead in season 2 for the Ton, teasing that "the chemistry [between Bailey and Ashley] is quite major, I can say that." She also added that the season has "got a whole lot spicier."

Back in January, Bailey revealed that the next installment in the family's story is going to be "sexier."

“It’s just going to get more exciting and convoluted and sexier, I think,” the actor told ET at the time, adding Bridgerton will surely “be pushing boundaries every single way.” But what he does know for sure is “that the story is going to be really exciting.”

“Having read the second book, if Anthony gets to meet anyone half as brilliant as Kate Sheffield is, then he’s going to be a very lucky man," Bailey also hinted.

The Viscount Who Loved Me, which focuses solely on Anthony and Kate's courtship, is expected to be the main source for the new episodes. But like season 1, which included characters and subplots from later novels, the series will likely not be strictly limited to one book per season.

“I think [showrunner] Chris Van Dusen has got this amazing ability to take Julia Quinn’s extraordinary books and her amazing worlds that she delicately filled with excitement and sexiness. And he takes it to a whole other level,” Bailey said, when asked how much the new season will parallel the narrative in the books. “So the fact that we’re following Anthony’s pursuit for love shows that you know there’s definitely going to be some similarities.”

For more on Bridgerton, watch below.

