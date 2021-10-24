Brian Laundrie's Family Attorney Says Family Forgoing Funeral and Opting for Cremation

Brian Laundrie's family plans to forgo a funeral service, and will instead opt for cremation, according to multiple reports.

Additionally, the autopsy of Laundrie's remains has reportedly been inconclusive regarding the cause of death.

Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino said in a statement to People that "no manner or cause of death was determined, and the remains were sent to an anthropologist for further evaluation."

Bertolino added that, when time, Laundrie's remains "will be cremated and there will be no funeral service."

The 23-year-old fiancé of the late Gabby Petito had been missing for weeks, but last Wednesday, the Sarasota County Medical Examiner's Office was called to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in North Port to examine remains that had been discovered there.

It was confirmed on Thursday that the remains were those of Laundrie.

Laundrie remains the only person of interest in the death of his fianceé, Petito.

Earlier this month, a Wyoming coroner ruled that Petito died from strangulation and ruled the manner of her death to be a homicide.

Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said at the time that there are still many details he cannot share about the 22-year-old's death due to local rules but stated that her body appeared to have been left in the wilderness for three to four weeks before it was discovered and examined.

Petito's initial disappearance went viral as people tried to solve the case of the missing influencer. The search for her fiancé began after he was said to have gone for a hike shortly after Petito was reported missing and never returned.

Laundrie's parents initially told investigators that he left home on Sept. 14 to hike Carlton Reserve, which led to an extensive search of the 25,000-acre area. Bertolino later said, "We now believe the day Brian left to hike in the preserve was Monday, Sept. 13."

For more on the case that gripped the nation's attention for weeks, see the video below.