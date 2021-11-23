Brian Laundrie Died by Suicide, Lawyer Says

Brian Laundrie's cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was ruled a suicide, according to the Laundrie family attorney, Steven Bertolino.

Bertolino released a statement Tuesday saying, "Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been informed that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was suicide."

The family attorney added, "Chris and Roberta are still mourning the loss of their son and are hopeful that these findings bring closure to both families."

The news comes a little over a month after the 23-year-old's body was found in Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in North Port, Florida. The Sarasota County Medical Examiner's Office had been called out there after the remains were discovered. At the time, the FBI had said in a statement that dental records helped confirm that the remains found were those of Laundrie.

#UPDATE: On October 21, 2021, a comparison of dental records confirmed that the human remains found at the T. Mabry Carlton, Jr. Memorial Reserve and Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park are those of Brian Laundrie. @FBITampa pic.twitter.com/ZnzbXiibTM — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) October 21, 2021

Some items belonging to Laundrie had been found at the park, prompting local officials to close down the park and begin their search. Several hours later, NBC News reported partial human remains were found near items believed to have belonged to Laundrie, who up until that point had been missing for weeks.

Laundrie had been the only person of interest in the death of his fianceé, Gabby Petito. A Wyoming coroner ruled early last month that Petito died from strangulation and ruled the manner of her death a homicide.

Petito was an influencer, who documented her and Laundrie's cross-country trek on social media. Her disappearance drew headlines after Laundrie returned to his parents' Florida home with Petito's van but without her.