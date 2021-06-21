Brian Austin Green Shares Rare Photo of All Four Kids Taken By Girlfriend Sharna Burgess for Father's Day

Brian Austin Green is giving off major boy dad energy! The 47-year-old 90210 actor shared a sweet photo of himself with his four sons for Father's Day.

"Happy Father’s Day everyone!!!" Green captioned the pic of himself and his kids smiling in a hot tub together. "Thank you baby for taking such an amazing pic for me :))"

Green is currently dating dancer Sharna Burgess, who took the pic and later commented, "Happy Father's Day baby. You're amazing xx."

Green is dad to 19-year-old Kassius from a previous relationship with Vanessa Marcil, and also shares sons Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 4, with his ex, Megan Fox. The actress and Green split in May 2020 after nearly 10 years of marriage, and Fox filed for divorce last November.

Green recently opened up to ET about Burgess' relationship with his kids.

"I'm excited for this time in life ...and I'm excited that she's in my life. I think she's amazing. My kids love her. It's a win-win right now," Green told ET. "I totally love her. That's without any question at all."

Burgess returned the love, telling ET, "He is an amazing dad, I can tell you that. He's one of the best I've ever known or witnessed. He's incredible. I love spending time with the boys. I love having them in my life. They're amazing kids, so it's not a hard gig."

She added that she's "always loved kids" and added "kids have always been in the cards for me."