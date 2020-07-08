Brian Austin Green Replies to Followers Who Bashed Him for Shading Megan Fox

Brian Austin Green isn't worried about what people think. The former Beverly Hills, 90210 actor replied to a couple of Instagram users who bashed him for seemingly shading his ex, Megan Fox, earlier this week.

After Fox posted a photo of herself in a bikini with her shirtless new boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly, writing, "Achingly Beautiful Boy... My heart is yours 🔪♥️🔪," Green shared a series of photos of his 18-year-old son Kassius from a previous relationship and his three sons with Fox, Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4, using the same caption.

“Now we know why she broke up with you. Your children must be more mature than you. Move on,” one user wrote on Green's post, to which the actor replied with a crying laughing emoji.

Another person also commented, "Someone mad Kells would whoop that a** old man."

Green, once again, left a crying laughing emoji. He continued to do so on another comment that read, "It appears @brianaustingreen is setting the stage for a custody battle, and he’s playing the ‘devoted father’ role while smearing the mother of his children, amazing how many people are falling for his little act."

Instagram

Fox, on her end, is enjoying her time with her new beau. The new couple had a little fun on Instagram on Thursday, posting a video jamming out to the 30-year-old singer's new song, "Concert for Aliens."

The pair went very public with their romance when they sat down with Lala Kent and Randall Emmett to talk about their "intense" chemistry on the Give Them Lala ... With Randall podcast.

Fox recalled a scene from shooting their upcoming movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass, that involved the rapper grabbing her hip, and she said she felt an instant, palpable chemistry.

"He put his hand on my hip and there was enough electricity running through my body to power a [city]," Fox recalled.

"I'm surprised I didn't catch fire," Kelly added, with a laugh.

