Brian Austin Green on How His Kids Are Doing in Quarantine Amid Megan Fox Breakup (Exclusive)

Brian Austin Green is making the most of quarantine with his three sons. The actor is helping to homeschool and getting them into gardening as they stay safe at home amid the pandemic.

Green recently joined ET's Nischelle Turner over video chat, and the actor opened up about his life in lockdown with his kids -- Noah, 8, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4 -- whom he shares with estranged wife Megan Fox.

The dedicated dad is working hard to make sure the pandemic doesn't keep his sons from learning and developing important social skills, even amid quarantine.

"We have a pod of like six other kids, because our 8-year-old, he just wasn't into the remote learning at all," Green explained. "Sitting in front of a computer and doing that, that just wasn't his thing... I think some kids need the socialization. Like, they really need to be with other kids."

However, since he's stuck at home anyway, Green decided to keep things interesting and develop new skills while also becoming more self-reliant when it comes to food.

"I built a chicken coop over the summer. And now I'm currently building a vegetable garden," Green shared. "[I though], 'We're forced to eat at home more, so let me figure out a way of making that a cooler experience for the kids.'"

"The kids are way more excited about eating it than going to a grocery store and buying fruits and vegetables and all of that," Green explained. "Like picking fruits off of trees or bushes, their involvement is what keeps them excited about eating it."

"I'm just I'm learning as I go. It's all trial and error at this point," Green added.

Just over three weeks ago, Green and Fox both filed for divorce after separating earlier this year after 10 years of marriage. The pair both citied irreconcilable differences, while also seeking joint legal and physical custody of their kids.

Amid the hectic chaos of the pandemic and his split from Fox, Green has been making the most of his professional time as well -- first appearing as a contestant on The Masked Singer earlier this season, and he will soon be a panelist on the spin-off series The Masked Dancer.

The format is nearly identical to The Masked Singer, except that Green and his co-panelists -- including Paula Abdul, Ashley Tisdale and Ken Jeong -- will be trying to deduce the secret identities of costumed contestants based on their footwork instead of their vocals.

According to Green, some of the celebs the show signed on to compete are truly impressive.

"I've been a huge fan of these people, so to all of a sudden see them on stage and go, 'Oh man, I can't believe we just unveiled blah blah blah!' That's one of the things that, as a panelist, that makes the show so fun, cause they're unveiling people that I just never in a million years thought this person would be doing this show, and they did!" Green shared.

The Masked Dancer -- hosted by comedian Craig Robinson -- premieres live, coast-to-coast, on Dec. 27 at 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT on Fox.