Brian Austin Green Celebrates His and Sharna Burgess' Son's 2-Month Birthday With Sweet Pic

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess’ baby boy is growing up! On Saturday, the Beverly Hills 90210 alum shared a new picture of their son, Zane. “Getting so big so fast,” the 49-year-old wrote. “Almost 2 months already.”

In the picture, Green smiles and looks down at his baby boy -- who is strapped to his chest. Little Zane looks directly at the camera and shows off his big bright eyes and brown hair.

“This kid 😍,” Dancing with the Stars pro, Peta Murgatroyd wrote. “omg,” Amanda Kloots added. “Your mini. ❤️❤️❤️,” Lindsay Price commented.

Green and Burgess,37, shared the news that they welcomed Zane in June. The couple’s latest bundle joins Green’s three sons, Noah, 9, Bohdi, 8, and Journey, 5, with ex-wife Megan Fox. And Green’s 20-year-old son, Kassius, from a previous relationship.

In July, Burgess shared that Fox has already met their baby boy. “She came in and got some Zane snuggle time which was wonderful and really great to see,” Burgess told Us Weekly.

“She said he’s super cute and such a chill baby. Which he is.”

The same month, a source confirmed that the Jennifer’s Body actress -- who is engaged to Machine Gun Kelly -- met Zane. "Megan met Zane and it was very sweet, nice and special,” the source told ET.

A source also shared that the blended family is working out just fine. "Things between Megan, Brian, Sharna and MGK are great," the source said at the time.

"Megan really approves of Sharna and they are all equally supportive of the new lives that they have built. It's a solid foundation across the board."

When it comes to Green’s young sons stepping up to the plate as big brothers, Burgess shared they couldn’t love it more.

“They are obsessed with him,” the Dancing With the Stars alum told Us Weekly. “They come in every morning, they sneak in, they tip toe to see if they can see baby Zane. They love giving him love and kisses. The day we got home from the hospital, I have beautiful photos, of them holding him. They love him so much.”

She added, “They think he’s the cutest thing ever. They keep talking about all the things they’re going to do with him and teach him when he grows and it’s just my gosh, we couldn’t have asked for it to go better with us having a new addition into our family.”