Brian Austin Green Celebrates Father's Day With His Sons After Megan Fox Split

Brian Austin Green's Father's Day celebration included three of his kids! The 46-year-old actor took to Instagram on Sunday to share a shot of himself cuddling his youngest sons -- Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3 -- while enjoying breakfast in bed.

"My heart ❤️," he captioned the shot. "Happy Fathers Day everyone. My oldest text me at 12:21am this morning :)"

While Green shares the three pictured kids with his ex, Megan Fox, he also has an 18-year-old son, Kassius, from a previous relationship.

Green announced his split from Fox last month after nearly a decade of marriage.

"Neither one of us did anything to each other," he said at the time. "She's always been honest with me. I've always been honest with her. We've had an amazing relationship. I will always love her. And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special."

"It sucks when life changes and something that you’re used to, that you’ve been doing for 15 years, you try and not get rid of but you change. There’s the unknown aspect… there’s that pit in my stomach," he said. "I really don’t want Megan and I to be at odds… she’s been my best friend for 15 years and I don’t want to lose that."

Following their split, Green has been spotted out getting lunch with Courtney Stodden, while Fox has been linked to Machine Gun Kelly. While the nature of Green and Stodden's relationship remains unclear, Machine Gun Kelly recently said he's "in love," though he didn't mention Fox by name.

