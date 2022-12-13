Brendan Fraser Reveals You've Probably Been Mispronouncing His Name This Whole Time

Whoops! Brendon Fraser surprised fans by recently revealing that many people have been mispronouncing his name throughout his decades-long career. The 54-year-old star of The Whale recently sat down for a Variety Actors on Actors interview with Adam Sandler, where he kicked things off by correcting the comedian's pronunciation of his last name.

"When I first met Brendan Fraser... that's your full name right? Brendan Fraser?" Sandler asked, pronouncing the surname "fray-zhu-er." Fraser corrected him by pointing out that his last name "fray-zer" rhymes with the word, "razor."

Brendan Fraser's last name rhymes with "razor," something he suggests Adam Sandler should use. "I didn't even know this happened! This was two days of not shaving!" | Variety Actors on Actors presented by @AmazonStudios https://t.co/VlI71Ecmx0 pic.twitter.com/kwxU9hrG1T — Variety (@Variety) December 6, 2022

Fraser is enjoying his return to Hollywood after decades out of the spotlight, thanks to his critically acclaimed role in Darren Aronofsky's film, The Whale.

"What can I say? I’m touched, I'm grateful," Fraser recently told ET of the praise he's received. "You're only as good as the people you're working with. So whatever that was, I'm grateful to hear it, but I'm sure it came from paying attention to what they were doing and getting out of my head or away from the book as best I could."

The Whale is out in limited release on Dec. 9, and out wide Dec. 21.