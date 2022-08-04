Bre Tiesi Joins 'Selling Sunset' After Giving Birth to Nick Cannon's 8th Child

Selling Sunset is welcoming two new people into the fold. On Thursday, Netflix announced that Bre Tiesi and Nicole Young are joining the show for its upcoming sixth and seventh seasons.

Tiesi, who recently gave birth to Nick Cannon's eighth child, has been a key player in the entertainment industry, as her sharp understanding of business, branding, Hollywood and homes has allowed her to soar to stardom.

After modeling and acting, she became a highly sought-after consultant for those in the luxury market, where she has worked with celebrities and business moguls alike on multimillion-dollar deals. As a result of her work, Tiesi's developed a steady and devoted stream of clients who exclusively work with her.

When ET spoke with Tiesi in June, she confirmed that she was interested in doing reality TV.

"[I'd want to do] something probably a little bit more business structure not too left on the reality side," she said. "I don’t know if I would go necessarily Housewives vibe, but somewhere in between, a good mix of who I am, but also real life."

She also teased what fans now know to be her Selling Sunset involvement, revealing that she'd be returning to work sooner than she thought after giving birth to her son.

"I don’t want to step away from business, but I really want to spend time with my son. I know how important it is in the next couple of years," she said. "... I am planning on taking a little bit of time off, or I was. I was doing three months to six months off, but then I ended up getting a really amazing opportunity, which I can't share just yet, but I will be going back to work faster than I anticipated."

Bre Tiesi Marcus Amar

As for Young, while she may be a new face to viewers, she's the longest-standing and top-producing realtor at The Oppenheim Group with $100 million in sales. She's also close with several members of the current cast, even serving as the officiant at Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet's 2019 wedding.

With her vivacious personality, steadfast dedication to her business and drive for success, Young, who's been married to her husband, Brandon, since 2019, is a force to be reckoned with and a dynamic addition to the cast.

Nicole Young Matthew Seifnia

When ET spoke with executive producer Adam DiVello last month, he teased changes ahead for the Netflix series, including new cast members.

"Everything has to be bigger and better. Bigger home, bigger sales. We already have a lot in the works. You know, The Oppenheim Group, as an agency, has gotten bigger, and so has their listings and their roster," DiVello said. "We have a couple new agents joining the season. So, there’s gonna be some new faces on the show... We’re very fortunate that [Jason Oppenheim has] found a couple great new agents that we’re very excited to introduce."