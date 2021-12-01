Bradley Cooper Says It's 'Very Special' To Have Irina Shayk at 'Nightmare Alley' Premiere With Him (Exclusive)

Bradley Cooper is gearing up for his new film, Nightmare Alley, with his family by his side. ET's Nischelle Turner spoke to Cooper at the premiere of the Guillermo del Toro-directed crime thriller, where he shared how special it is to have his ex, Irina Shayk, with him on his big night.

"It's very special," Cooper told ET of having Shayk's support as he celebrates the film's release.

Shayk's appearance at the premiere comes as no surprise after a source told ET last month following a New York City sighting of the pair, that the two are getting along great.

The 35-year-old supermodel and the 46-year-old actor dated for four years before splitting in 2019. They share their 4-year-old daughter, Lea, with our source adding that the two are on the same page when it comes to raising the little one.

"Irina and Bradley have been in a really great groove in regards to co-parenting for a while," the source said. "They both love Lea so much and want to be the best parents possible. A lot of Irina and Bradley's interactions and hangouts surround Lea and her schedule, but they also get together on their own."

In his new movie, the A Star Is Born actor plays Stanton Carlisle, a Mississippi man down-on-his-luck, when he meets a clairvoyant and her mentalist husband at a traveling carnival, who begin to turn things around for him.

The film not only had Cooper talking with a southern drawl, but taking on a new look, too, which included a 1940s style thick mustache, all worth it for the chance to work with Nightmare Alley's star-studded cast, which includes Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara, Willem Dafoe and more.

"I was just so excited everyday coming to work, whether it was gonna be Willem Dafoe that day or David Strathairn or Mark Povinelli or Ron Perlman or Toni Collette, I mean, the cast was insane," Cooper shared. "And then, being there with Guillermo. I think that was the most enjoyable thing."

He continued, "This was one of those movies where every single person showed up for the love of the game."

Cooper not only stars in the film, but worked closely alongside del Toro to help produce the project.

"I have been so lucky to work with great artists, and the thing that they all have in common is a level of humility and childlike curiosity, and he has both of those things," Cooper said. "And the only goal is to tell the best story possible, and once that happens, once you're in that environment, it's infectious. And that's what he does. And I think that's why he's able to bring the best out of most people he works with."

Nightmare Alley hits theaters Dec. 17.