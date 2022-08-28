Bradley Cooper and Ex Irina Shayk Reunite In Adorable Vacation Photo

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are keeping things friendly! The 36-year-old model took to Instagram on Sunday to share a series of vacation pics, one of which features her 47-year-old actor ex. The pair, who split in 2019 after four years of dating, shares a 5-year-old daughter, Lea.

The post, which Shayk captioned with only a red heart emoji, mainly featured the model's beach adventures -- including her time swimming with pigs, laying in the sand and lounging in a bikini.

Cooper was, however, featured in one shot. In the pic in question, the exes happily smile as a shirtless Cooper fills up a container with water for two pigs. The bikini-clad model rests her head on Cooper's shoulder in the photo, while Cooper grins as he stands in his short black swim trunks.

The photo of the friendly exes was posted the month after a source told ET that Cooper is dating Huma Abedin, a 45-year-old political staffer.

"The couple has been quiet about their relationship and has avoided being seen in public," the source told ET in July. "They wanted to get to know one another more before everyone chimed in once they found out. The couple has a lot in common and have enjoyed their time together. It’s going really well."

As for Shayk, she was last romantically linked to Kanye "Ye" West. However, a source told ET last summer that the model had been seeing the rapper "without any strings attached."

"Kanye and Irina are just keeping things casual and friendly," another source told ET at the time. "Irina isn't looking for anything serious right now and is enjoying being single."

Through it all, Cooper and Shayk have seemingly remained friendly. In November, they were spotted walking arm-in-arm in New York City.

"Irina and Bradley have been in a really great groove in regards to co-parenting for a while," a source told ET at the time. "They both love Lea so much and want to be the best parents possible. A lot of Irina and Bradley's interactions and hangouts surround Lea and her schedule, but they also get together on their own."

"They are in a good place and it just works," the source added. "They have a lot of love and respect for each other."

The next month, Shayk stepped out to attend the premiere of Nightmare Alley, which Cooper starred in. At the time, Cooper told ET that having Shayk's support was "very special."