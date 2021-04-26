Brad Pitt's Man Bun Low-Key Won the 2021 Oscars

Brad Pitt's man bun stole the show! The 57-year-old actor delighted fans when he showed up to Sunday's 93rd Annual Academy Awards with his new, longer hairstyle.

Pitt, who wore a classic tuxedo and a black mask to the ceremony, expertly sported the look, which included a tiny bun, as well as longer pieces that were tucked behind his ears.

Twitter was taken with the 'do, with one fan writing, "Imagine looking this sexy with a man bun and a mask. Only Brad Pitt."

Imagine looking this sexy with a man bun and a mask. Only Brad Pitt 🔥 pic.twitter.com/oXsL4L7Aup — Simply Brad (@SimplyBradCom) April 26, 2021

"Inject Brad Pitt and his lil man bun into my veins #Oscars," a second person tweeted.

Inject Brad Pitt and his lil man bun into my veins #Oscars pic.twitter.com/SPqXb51ZMG — Jamie Blynn (@jamieblynn) April 26, 2021

Another Twitter user wrote that Pitt's Oscars look was "the official campaign kickoff for Brad Pitt to keep the man bun and bring us back some 90s Brad lewks."

"WE’RE ROOTING FOR YOU," they added.

This the official campaign kickoff for Brad Pitt to keep the man bun and bring us back some 90s Brad lewks. WE’RE ROOTING FOR YOU. 🤞🏼 pic.twitter.com/dOLzJIZM3R — lauren kusmierczak (@laurenbutlouder) April 26, 2021

Additionally, one person wrote that they "literally stood up and clapped for Brad Pitt’s man bun," while another Twitter user noted that "Brad Pitt with a man bun checks a lot of boxes I didn't know I needed checked."

I literally stood up and clapped for Brad Pitt’s man bun. #Oscars — Ceara Kiwi Milligan (@kiwi_milli) April 26, 2021

Brad Pitt with a man bun checks a lot of boxes I didn't know I needed checked pic.twitter.com/dukckLDFuI — Alisha Ann (@_alisha_ann) April 26, 2021

Keep scrolling for more of the best reactions to Pitt's man bun.

Brad Pitts low man bun got me like:#Oscars pic.twitter.com/VGq9VhIhP7 — carrie frison (@carriemehome144) April 26, 2021

Brad Pitt showed up to the #Oscars with a tiny man bun. In this essay I will— pic.twitter.com/2DKOnSjHnu — Hillary Bautch (@hillarybautch) April 26, 2021

brad pitt and his man bun just saved me 😍😍😍 — Tiffany Skinner (@tiffanyskinner_) April 26, 2021

Brad Pitt’s man bun is the real winner #Oscars — rickety cricket🍯🍰 (@bookwormbarbiee) April 26, 2021

Brad Pitt’s man bun. That’s it. That’s all I have to say. — Vic (@VictoriaAGork) April 26, 2021

Pitt was at the ceremony to present the award for the Best Supporting Actress, following his win in the Best Supporting Actor category for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood last year. After announcing Minari's Yuh-Jung Youn as the winner, Pitt and the actress shared a hilarious onstage moment.

"Mr. Brad Pitt... finally. Nice to meet you," she said, prompting the audience to laugh. Pitt, who produced the film, smiled and later helped her off the stage.

After her speech, Youn headed backstage where she marveled over meeting Pitt and shared more details about their conversation.

"I couldn't believe he was leading to me when he announced my name, and so, then maybe I just blacked out for a couple seconds or so. Or should I say, 'Where am I?' Or something like that," she said. "... I'm still not myself, so don't ask me too many questions!"

Yuh Jung Youn beginning her Oscar speech by shooting her shot with Brad Pitt. She really is the gift that keeps on giving pic.twitter.com/lKNoZkectr — Liv Marks (@OliviaLilyMarks) April 26, 2021

