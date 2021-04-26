Brad Pitt's Man Bun Low-Key Won the 2021 Oscars

Brad Pitt's man bun stole the show! The 57-year-old actor delighted fans when he showed up to Sunday's 93rd Annual Academy Awards with his new, longer hairstyle.
Pitt, who wore a classic tuxedo and a black mask to the ceremony, expertly sported the look, which included a tiny bun, as well as longer pieces that were tucked behind his ears.
Twitter was taken with the 'do, with one fan writing, "Imagine looking this sexy with a man bun and a mask. Only Brad Pitt."
"Inject Brad Pitt and his lil man bun into my veins #Oscars," a second person tweeted.
Another Twitter user wrote that Pitt's Oscars look was "the official campaign kickoff for Brad Pitt to keep the man bun and bring us back some 90s Brad lewks."
"WE’RE ROOTING FOR YOU," they added.
Additionally, one person wrote that they "literally stood up and clapped for Brad Pitt’s man bun," while another Twitter user noted that "Brad Pitt with a man bun checks a lot of boxes I didn't know I needed checked."
Keep scrolling for more of the best reactions to Pitt's man bun.
Pitt was at the ceremony to present the award for the Best Supporting Actress, following his win in the Best Supporting Actor category for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood last year. After announcing Minari's Yuh-Jung Youn as the winner, Pitt and the actress shared a hilarious onstage moment.
"Mr. Brad Pitt... finally. Nice to meet you," she said, prompting the audience to laugh. Pitt, who produced the film, smiled and later helped her off the stage.
After her speech, Youn headed backstage where she marveled over meeting Pitt and shared more details about their conversation.
"I couldn't believe he was leading to me when he announced my name, and so, then maybe I just blacked out for a couple seconds or so. Or should I say, 'Where am I?' Or something like that," she said. "... I'm still not myself, so don't ask me too many questions!"
Here is the complete Oscars winners list, as well as the biggest moments from the Oscars.
