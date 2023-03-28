Brad Pitt Sells Los Angeles Home He Shared With Angelina Jolie and Their Kids for Nearly $40M (Exclusive)

Brad Pitt has officially sold his Los Angeles home for roughly $40 million, ET has learned.

The 59-year-old Oscar winner has called the property located in the Los Feliz area home for nearly 30 years, after buying it in 1994 for a reported $1.7 million.

"Brad Pitt has sold his Los Feliz home for around the asking price of $40 million. The deal was done off-market," a source tells ET.

Pitt and Angelina Jolie -- who tied the knot in 2014 and finalized their divorce in 2019 -- spent time at the home while in L.A. with their six children: Maddox, 21, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 16, Vivienne, 14, and Knox, 14.

The exes fell in love while shooting Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

In January, People reported that the actor was quietly selling the 1.9-acre home. The outlet said he had purchased multiple lots adjacent to the original home and filled them with a swimming pool, tennis court, and skating rink.

Pitt was represented by Jonathan Mogharrabi of Compass and Marci Kays of The Agency.