Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia Have All-Out Fight During 'Verzuz' Battle

Things got heated during Thursday night's Verzuz battle between the groups Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia. More than an hour into the show, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony performed their song, "Give Me Some Hydro," and shortly after, member Bizzy Bone addressed Three 6 Mafia.

"Before we even get started, you ugly mother f**kers ain't fit to be mocking me while I'm on motherf**king stage. Like, straight the f**k up," he said before throwing what appeared to be his water bottle at the opposing group.

The members of Three 6 Mafia reacted, coming up to Bone Thugs-N-Harmony as a physical and verbal battle broke out between the two groups.

After cutting out due to "technical difficulties," the show resumed as Three 6 Mafia took the stage. When it was time for Bone Thugs-N-Harmony to perform again, Bizzy Bone was not seen on the stage. Several songs later, he returned to the stage to apologize. He first shook hands with a member of Three 6 Mafia before addressing the crowd.

"I want to apologize to everybody the f**k out there on both sides. I'm not trying to f**k this sh*t up. Let's keep the party motherf**king going," he said.

The Verzuz battle culminated in the two groups performing Bone Thugs-N-Harmony's hit 1996 record, "The Crossroads."

In addition to the fight, some other big moments from the night included guest appearances from Lil Wayne, Chamillionaire and Terrence Howard.

The Verzuz battle also got lots of love from stars online. LeBron James tweeted, "I love Bone and 3-6! Bumped both of them growing up and still do actually! #VERZUZ."

I love Bone and 3-6! Bumped both of them growing up and still do actually! #VERZUZ — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 3, 2021

Kandi Burruss also showed off her dance moves on her Instagram Stories to the two groups.

"Three 6 Mafia, Bone Thugs, got me up in here rockin' today," she said.