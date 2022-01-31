Bobby Brown Reunites With New Edition, Shares What He Would Tell His Younger Self (Exclusive)

Bobby Brown is giving it his all for New Edition’s upcoming The Culture Tour. The group (Bobby, Ralph Tresvant, Michael Bivins, Ronnie DeVoe, Ricky Bell and Johnny Gill) is gearing up to make their return to the stage on Feb. 16 as a unit for the first time since 2014.

The Culture tour is coming after Bobby suffered the loss of his son, Bobby Brown Jr., in 2021 and the death of his daughter, Bobbi Christina -- whom he shared with the late Whitney Houston -- in 2015. For the 52-year-old, hitting the road is going to be a healing experience.

“You know, I've been through a lot in the past and, you know, just getting through it and being able to love what I love, which is entertainment again, is just something special,” Brown tells ET's Nischelle Turner. “And makes us all proud.”

It’s been a long time since Bobby made his debut with New Edition in 1983, and after decades of singing and dancing, Brown has some great advice for his younger self.

“Take my time with things and certain situations, you know,” he says. “Just take my time.”

Brown has the full support from his bandmates, who admit that it’s like he hasn’t missed a beat when he takes the stage.

“Just seeing in the rehearsal watching him. How much he’s grown,” Gill says as Brown kisses him on the cheek. “I don’t know how many years it’s been. I just sit and watch. It’s going to be a moving experience. I think the fans are really going to enjoy it.”

Fans got a taste of what’s to come during the 2021 American Music Awards when New Edition took the stage, and was honored by fellow Boston-bred group, New Kids on the Block.

When it came to getting praise from NKOTB -- who were inspired by them -- Brown was honored.

“That blew my mind,” Brown says. “Just to hear that from the New Kids knowing that we all started from the same area, you know, it just blew my mind.”