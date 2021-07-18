Bobby Bones and Caitlin Parker Marry in Intimate Wedding

Congratulations are in order for Bobby Bones and Caitlin Parker! The couple tied the knot in an intimate wedding at their Nashville home on Saturday.

Bones shared the news on Instagram on Sunday alongside photos from their special day.

"Greatest night of my life . 💍 ❤️ 👰‍♀️. Love you @caitcparker," he wrote alongside the snaps, which included a stunning wedding portrait, as well as photos of Bones, 41, and Parker, 29, happily debuting themselves as husband and wife.

The pair got engaged in October after a year of dating, and in an interview with ET soon after, Bones said Parker already had a venue picked out (which ended up being their home, of course).

"I get to marry someone I love dearly. I never told anyone in my life I love them until I met her, so for me it's a big deal," he gushed. "I'm very excited about it and I would like to do it tomorrow, but I would rather do it right."

As for what the couple envisioned for their wedding, Bones had just a few requests.

"The things that I have requested are: I would like my dog to be able to walk down the aisle, but he is a big old bulldog who will probably run into lots of people," he joked. "And I've also requested to wear a red suit, and she's not having that so far so."

"I'm really color blind," he explained, adding that red is "really the only color I can see. But she wants black. I may have to trade that in for something else, but right now I'm holding on to that."

