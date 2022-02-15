Bob Saget's Family Suing to Block Release of Death Investigation Records

Bob Saget's family is attempting to block the release of records related to the investigation into the comedian's death.

Saget was found dead on Jan. 9 in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida.

Now, Saget's family -- including wife Kelly Rizzo and his daughters, Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer -- are suing the medical examiner's office and the Orange County sheriff, according to documents obtained by ET on Tuesday, seeking an injunction in an effort to prevent the release of records that may contain photos, videos or audio recordings related to his death.

The lawsuit states, "Plaintiffs will suffer irreparable harm in the form of extreme mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress if Defendants release the Records in response to public records requests or otherwise disseminate the Records for any other reason or purpose."

According to the Orange County Medical Examiner's autopsy report, obtained by ET on Feb. 10, it states Saget suffered multiple skull fractures and abrasions to his scalp stemming from "an unwitnessed fall backwards" and striking "the posterior aspect of his head."

Just days after his passing, the Florida chief medical examiner had announced that an autopsy was performed. The medical examiner indicated there was no evidence of drug use or foul play, but cautioned the probe would take 10-12 weeks to complete.

