Bob Saget Talked About the Afterlife in Touching Betty White Tribute Days Before His Death

Bob Saget was paying tribute to the late Betty White just days before his death. White died on New Year's Eve, just a few weeks shy of her 100th birthday. Then on Sunday, just over a week later, it was confirmed that Saget had died at a hotel in Orlando, Florida. He was 65.

Days before his passing, the Fuller House star remembered White in a touching Instagram post, in which he pondered death and the afterlife.

"She always said the love of her life was her husband, Allen Ludden, who she lost in 1981. Well, if things work out by Betty’s design — in the afterlife, they are reunited," Saget wrote of the Golden Girls star. "I don’t know what happens when we die, but if Betty says you get to be with the love of your life, then I happily defer to Betty on this. My deepest condolences to her family and friends. Betty White. My God we will miss you."

Saget also shared a funny story about one of his interactions with White.

"We were on an ABC jet once for a junket and I was sitting across from her, both of us sipping Bloody Marys. We had been laughing for hours — I looked into her eyes and faux romantically said, 'How ‘bout it, Betty, you and me in the bathroom? Mile High Club?' She answered me before I had a chance to finish the invite — 'Of course, Bob, you go in there first and I’ll meet you as soon as I finish my drink,'" he recalled. "And then of course she went right to sipping from her straw. I waited in that bathroom for over two hours. (That would be the joke on a joke part, in case you take things literally.)"

Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo, commented on the post at the time, writing, "What an absolutely beautiful tribute. And I never knew that story, honey. I’m so happy to know this now. ❤️❤️❤️"

Saget died on Sunday in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, the Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

"We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today," Saget's family said in statement to ET. "He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter."

The actor-comedian is survived by his wife and his three daughters, Aubrey, Jennifer and Lara, who he shares with his first wife, Sherri Kramer.