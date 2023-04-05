Bob Lee, Cash App Founder, Dead at 43 After Stabbing

Bob Lee, who founded the mobile payment service CashApp and was chief product officer of the cryptocurrency startup MobileCoin, has died after being fatally stabbed in San Francisco. He was 43.

In a statement to ET, a spokesperson for the San Francisco Police Department said officers from the Southern Station responded to the 300 block of Main Street on Tuesday at approximately 2:35 a.m. for a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival at the scene, officers discovered a 43-year-old adult male victim suffering from apparent stab wounds.

SFPD officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Despite efforts by first responders and medical personnel, the victim succumbed to his injuries.

Police say the incident is being investigated by the SFPD Homicide Detail unit. So far, no arrests have been made and the case remains an active investigation. While police never identified Lee as the victim, the cryptocurrency startup company he worked for confirmed his death.

"Our dear friend and colleague, Bob Lee passed away yesterday at the age of 43, survived by a loving family and collection of close friends and collaborators. Bob was a dynamo, a force of nature. Bob was the genuine article," said Josh Goldbard, CEO of MobileCoin in a statement posted on the company's website. "Crazy Bob got his nickname from water polo, but in a way, it worked for the rest of his life too. He was a person who understood the world in ways I don’t even understand myself. He was made for the world that is being born right now. Bob was a child of dreams, and whatever he imagined, no matter how crazy, he made real. Bob was made for the new world."

The CEO went on to say that Lee "was the quintessential creator, leader, and consummate hacker. From large contributions to Android at Google, to being the first CTO of Square, in that time creating CashApp, and working with us here at Mobilecoin, Bob surely had an impact that will last far beyond his short time on earth."

According to his LinkedIn profile, Lee was a "startup advisor and angel investor" as well as "former [chief technology officer] of Square. Created Cash App." His bio also lists him as an investor in SpaceX, Clubhouse and other companies.

Jack Dorsey, whose Block company now owns Cash App and is co-founder and former CEO of Twitter, took to the social media platform Nostr and called the news "heartbreaking." He also paid tribute to Lee, calling him "instrumental to Square and Cash App."