'Blue's Clues' Movie Trailer Brings Hosts Steve, Joe and Josh Together for NYC Adventure (Exclusive)

Blue's Clues is hitting the Big Apple in Blue's Big City Adventure and bringing some fan favorite faces along for the trip!

In the new trailer for Blue's first feature-length film, debuting exclusively with ET, Nickelodeon's beloved pup heads to New York City with Josh Dela Cruz. The trip quickly takes a turn when Josh realizes that he's forgotten his handy dandy notebook at home, while their animated household pals make the journey to track them down and return the notebook.

Along the way, they're joined by the series' beloved original host, Steve Burns, who just so happens to be working as a detective at the Blue Prints agency. The kids' caper wouldn't be complete without Steve's (fictional) brother Joe -- whose real name is Donovan Patton, and who took over as the second host of the Nick Jr. series in 2002.

Blue's Big City Adventure is a sing and dance-along musical spectacular, featuring all-new songs and cameos from BD Wong, Ali Stroker, Taboo, Alex Winter, Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale.

The film begins streaming Nov. 18 on Paramount+.

See the trailer below.

Paramount+

Last year, Steve -- who began hosting the show in 1996 -- went viral after releasing a heartwarming video addressing his sudden departure from the show. In the clip aimed at Millennial Blue's Clues fans, he talked about leaving the show to go to college, but acknowledged that his exit came abruptly for viewers. He told the now-grownup viewers that he never forgot them.

He later reunited with fellow series hosts Joe and Josh to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Blue's Clues. Watch below!