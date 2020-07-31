Bloomingdale's Clearance Sale: Save Up to 80% Off Women's Designer Clothing and Home Goods

The Bloomingdale's Clearance Sale is back -- and according to the department store, it's bigger, bolder and better than ever.

Through August 2nd, Bloomingdale's is offering 60–75% on wear-now styles & save 30–50% on regular-price items which include a large selection of items across categories, including designer clothing, shoes, bags and jewelry. You can also save 20% on almost all cookware, kitchen electrics, gadgets and home goods like furniture and rugs. Plus, Loyalists get a $25 Reward Card for every $100 spent on almost all beauty products. Big beauty brands like La Mer, Tom Ford and Dior are part of this deal.

Select store locations are currently offering contact-free curbside pickup. Your online orders will be brought out to your car.

Below, shop ET Style's favorite sale items from Bloomingdale's Clearance Sale.

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.