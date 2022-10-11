Blink-182 Reuniting for Tour and New Single

Blink-182 is back! The iconic rock band announced on Tuesday that they're reuniting for a 2023 World Tour, and releasing a new single, "Edging," which is set to drop on Friday, Oct. 14.

"We’re coming. Tour’s coming. Album’s coming. Tom’s coming," a statement alongside a video on the band's official Instagram page read, referring to founding member Tom DeLonge. "Tickets on sale Monday. New song 'EDGING' out Friday."

The video announcement was very on brand for the group, which includes DeLonge, Travis Barker, and Mark Hoppus. It showed a slightly immature commercial-type intro before revealing the trio standing in front of the camera together.

While Hoppus and Barker released a song with Matt Skiba -- who joined the band in 2015 in place of DeLonge -- in 2020 called "Quarantine," their new song marks the first time they've been in the studio together with DeLonge in over a decade.

Their international tour kicks off on March 11, 2023 in Mexico. The North American leg of the tour will feature openers Turnstile, while Rise Against will join Blink-182 in Australia. The Story So Far will join Hoppus, Barker, and DeLonge in the United Kingdom and Europe, while Wallows will tour with the group in Latin America. Tickets for the tour go on sale at 10 a.m. local time on Monday, Oct. 17 at blink182.com.

Hoppus and DeLonge founded Blink-182 in 1992, and at the time, it included the group's original drummer Scott Raynor, who was dismissed from the band in 1998. That same year, Barker became the group's new drummer just in time to record their third studio album, multi-platinum Enema of the State, which was released in 1999. Enema of the State featured two of Blink-182's biggest hit singles, “What’s My Age Again?” and “All the Small Things.”

Barker shared his excitement for the upcoming tour and single, writing on Instagram, "We’re coming !!!! @blink182." DeLonge and Hoppus both shared the news on their pages, along with similar captions. All three also shared a photo with all the tour dates, which run through February 2024.

Skiba, meanwhile, opened up about his time in the band earlier this year when a fan on Instagram asked if he was still a part of Blink-182. "Your guess is as good as mine," he replied. "Regardless, I am very proud of and thankful for my time with @blink182. We shall see..."